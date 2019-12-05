K Drive

Revenue Has Put Off Changes To Flat Rate Expensese

: 12/05/2019 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Revenue has decided to put off changing flat rate tax expenses for hundreds of thousands of people.

Some workers can claim back up to a thousand euro a year to cover equipment needed to do their job.

A plan to scrap some of the rates has been delayed while a review is carried out.

