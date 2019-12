The sale of Belfast's iconic Harland and Wolff shipyard has been completed.

The yard went into administration in August following the collapse of its Norwegian parent company.

120 jobs were put at risk, sparking a high profile campaign by staff and unions to save the yard.

In October, London based firm Infra-strata bought the operation in a 6-million pounds rescue deal.

Michael Jennings, from Administrators BDO NI, says a slimmed down workforce that remains at the yard.