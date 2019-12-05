K Drive

Health Minister Defends Review Of CervicalCheck Slides.

12/05/2019
Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister has defended a review of CervicalCheck slides conducted by the the UK's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists following criticism from the 221+ group.

Patient Advocate, Lorraine Walsh, stood down from the CervicalCheck Steering committee after raising concerns about the the review's accuracy, which 221+ says was completely justified.

Following a review of 1,000 women's slides, UK experts found that in around 30 per cent of cases, it recorded a different result to the original finding.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, says any questions over the accuracy of the review will be answered when RCOG representatives appear before an Oireachtas Committee later this month:

