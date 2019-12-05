Listen: FF Says Govt. Can't Continue To Blame Previous Administrations For Today's Problems.

Fianna Fail says the Government can't continue to blame previous administrations for the current issues.

The Social Protection Minister earlier claimed the Government had learnt from Fianna Fail's past building mistakes.

A new report today warned there's a risk amenities within the commuter belt will come under pressure due to the volume of people purchasing homes in Kildare, Meath, Louth, and Wicklow.

Minister Regina Doherty said the Government is anticipating the needs of communities before housing developments are built.

But Fianna Fail's Thomas Byrne says Fine Gael have had long enough to improve things, and have failed.