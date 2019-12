All rents would be frozen at current rates for three years if the Dáil passes a new bill.

There are around 17,000 households in rented accommodation in Kildare.

The bill calls for an immediate rent freeze with all new rental properties pegged at market rates in that area.

The bill also calls for a review of whether tax reliefs could be given to renters.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says there needs to be a control on runaway rents: