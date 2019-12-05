Listen: HSE Says No. Of Patients On Trolleys Last Week Was Up 34%.

K Drive

HSE Says No. Of Patients On Trolleys Last Week Was Up 34%.

12/05/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of patients waiting on trolleys in emergency departments last week was 34 per cent higher than the same time last year.

95 people were on trolleys at Naas General between Monday and Friday last week.

The HSE says hospitals are coming under increased pressure - although the flu season hasn't officially started yet.

There have been 186 cases so far this winter with 9 people ending up in intensive care.

Liam Woods, Director of Acute Hospitals with the HSE, says emergency departments are getting busier:

