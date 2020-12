Two people have been arrested after the seizure of 53,000 euro worth of drugs in Dublin.

An operation targetting drug distribution networks in Ringsend yesterday uncovered 47,000 euro worth of Diazepam pills and 6,000 euro worth of Cannabis.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested and are being held at Irishtown Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.