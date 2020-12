The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says if people are heading out this weekend, they should make every effort to keep safe.

Dr Ronan Glynn says plan ahead, meet outside if possible, keep contacts to a minimum and avoid crowded spaces.

The country's incident rate has dropped to 78.3 per one hundred thousand and Donegal still has the highest rate, with 211.

Stranorlar GP Denis McCauley says it's vital people stay within their own counties, particularly in border areas like Donegal: