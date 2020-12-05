Across The Years

Listen: Brexit Trade Talks Are On Hold While Negotiators On Both Sides Brief Politicians Ahead Of High-Level Discussions Later

: 05/12/2020 - 11:18
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Brexit trade talks are on hold while negotiators on both sides brief politicians ahead of high-level discussions later.

The European Commission President and the British Prime Minister will discuss whether major differences can be bridged - including fishing rights and competition rules.

This weekend's seen as crucial if there's to be an agreement before the current Brexit transition period finishes later this month.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier wasn't ruling out a potential deal when he spoke to reporters earlier:

 

