Listen: A Government Minister Says Brian Stanley's Comments Glorifying Two IRA Attacks Raise Wider Questions About Sinn Fein's Views On Ireland's Violent Past

A government minister says Brian Stanley's comments glorifying two IRA attacks raise wider questions about Sinn Fein's views on Ireland's violent past.

Deputy Stanley apologised after receiving criticism for posting about the deaths of British soliders during two attacks in 1920 and 1979.

He also referenced Leo Varadkar in a tweet which had homophobic inferences according to the Taoiseach - something the Laois Offaly TD denies.

Brian Stanley will make a personal statement on the controversies in the Dail later this month.

Junior Minister Thomas Byrne says Sinn Fein also have questions to answer: