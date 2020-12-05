Saturday Favourites

Justice Minister Helen McEntee Has Confirmed She Is Pregnant

: 05/12/2020 - 12:17
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Justice Minister has confirmed she is pregnant.

Helen McEntee announced on social media that she and her partner Paul are expecting their first child in the new year.

It makes her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

