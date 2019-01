Three men have been arrested after drugs worth over 300,000 euro were seized in County Mayo.

It's after two houses were searched in the townland of Killasser, Swinford yesterday evening at around 6 o'clock.

Cocaine plants at different stages of growth were discovered.

Three men, aged 44, 27 and 23 were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

They are currently being questioned at Ballina Garda Station.