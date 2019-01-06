PSNI Appealing For Information Following Armed Robbery In Carrickfergus.

Police in the north are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Carrickfergus last night.

At around 7:20pm, a man armed with a baseball bat entered a shop on Bridewell Drive and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Customers in the shop challenged the man who ended up fleeing the scene empty handed.

He is described as being aged in his 50s, of medium build and was wearing a dark coloured balaclava and combat jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact police.