The Taoiseach Begins Week-Long Visit To Africa Today.

The Taoiseach will meet Irish NGOs as he starts his trip to Mali and Ethiopia today - he'll also visit a UNHCR refugee camp.

Junior Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe will accompany Leo Varadkar to Mali where they'll met the Malian President.

Later today they'll visit the EU Training Mission to Mali, where they'll meet members of the Irish Defence Forces serving with the EUTM, whose mission is to improve the capacity of the Malian Armed Forces.

In Ethiopia, the Taoiseach will meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde along with a number of Irish NGOs operating in the country.

He'll also attend a reception with the Irish community and visit the UNESCO world heritage site in Lalibela, where he'll launch a new partnership initiative on cultural heritage between the Governments of Ireland and Ethiopia.

