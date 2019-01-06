Sunday Sportsbeat

27 Year Old Man Charged With Murder of Jasmine McMonagle In Donegal.

: 01/06/2019 - 12:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
The body of Jasmine McMonagle was found at her home at the Forest Park Estate in Killygordan on Friday morning.

The 28 year-old mother of two, originally from Castlefin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was carried out Friday evening by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

27-year-old Richard Burke of Forest Park appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night, charged with her murder in the early hours of Friday morning.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded him in custody and granted the request from his solicitor for free legal aid.

