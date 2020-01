Chief executive of the Road Safety Authority Moyagh Murdock has announced she will leave the job in March.

She's been in the role since 2014 and is leaving to take up the position of Chief Executive at Insurance Ireland.

Chairperson of the RSA Liz O'Donnell has paid tribute, and says they are disappointed to lose Moyagh.

She added that in light of this development, the board will now commence the formal process to select a new chief executive.