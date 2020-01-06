K Country

Search For Missing Fisherman Could Be Stood-Down Tomorrow.

: 01/06/2020 - 17:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The search operation for a fisherman missing off the coast of Wexford may be stood down tomorrow, with very strong winds being forecast.

Rescue teams have battled rough seas and high winds today in their efforts to find Willie Whelan, who went missing after the trawler he was on sank near Hook Head yesterday.

A status yellow wind warning is set to come into effect for Wexford from early tomorrow morning, and is set to last until 8pm.

Neville Murphy of Dunmore East RNLI says search crews will be keeping a close eye on conditions:

