Dublin City Council is moving to repossess an old city centre market which has sat idle for more than twenty years.

Councillors say a private developer who bought the Iveagh Markets can't prove he has the money needed to restore them.

Martin Keane had said he would revamp the Francis Street site, with a food hall, distillery and stalls.

However, following years of delays, Dublin City Council says it's now repossessing the property and is willing to defend itself in court.