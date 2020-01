Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is in court in New York for his rape and sexual assault trial.

The 67-year-old denies five charges.

The hearing will focus on two incidents - one in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, and another back in 2006.

Jury selection is starting this week.

Barrister at Goldsmith Chambers, Charlotte Proudman, says the defence and prosecution get the chance to examine who might be on the panel:

File image: Harvey Weinstein.