Coast Guard: Wexford Search Is Now A Recovery Operation.

: 01/06/2020 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_coast_guard_logo.png

The Coast Guard says the search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Wexford is now categorised as a recovery operation.

Rescue teams including the Naval service, RNLI and local fishing boats have battled rough seas and high winds again today in their efforts to find Willie Whelan, who went missing after the trawler he was on sank near Hook Head on Saturday night.

A status yellow wind warning is set to come into effect for Wexford from early tomorrow morning, and is set to last until 8pm.

Neville Murphy of Dunmore East RNLI says search crews will be keeping a close eye on conditions:

