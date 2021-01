The unemployment rate, including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, was 20.4 per cent in December.

The rate for those aged 15 to 24 was 44.8 per cent, while it was 17 per cent for those aged 25 to 74.

Excluding those in receipt of PUP, the unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent last month, down from 7.3 per cent in November.