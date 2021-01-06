Listen: Newbridge Gardai Investigating Aggravated Robbery At Older Couples Home Appeal For CCTV & Dashcam Footage.

Gardaí in Newbridge investigating an aggravated robbery at the home of an older couple are appealing to people with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward

At around 5.15pm on New Year's Eve, four or five masked men burst in to the home of 92 year old Joe and 89 year old Evelyn Keogh in Pairc Mhuire.

The men were carrying what Gardai now say appears to have been imitation firearms.

A significant sum of money was taken.

Garda Ronan Mannion has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Gardai at Newbridge may be contacted on 045 431-212.