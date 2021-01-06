K Drive

Northern Ireland Expecte To Cancel This Year's State Exams.

: 06/01/2021 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
exam_in_progress_sign.png

Northern Ireland is expected to cancel its equivalent of the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert.

The BBC is reporting that Education Minister Peter Weir will make a statement to Stormont later.

It's unclear what system will replace the conventional exams.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

