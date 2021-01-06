K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Another 13 Covid 19 Deaths & 1,985 New Cases Reported In Northern Ireland.

: 06/01/2021 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

A further 13 Covid 19 related deaths have been recorded in the North.

1,985 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There are 561 patients currently in hospital in Northern Ireland being treated for the virus.

44 people are in ICU , 37 of those patients are on ventilators.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!