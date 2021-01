Gardai are hunting three men following an aggravated robbery in Clane.

Three men, one of whom was armed with a knife, held-up a business premises on the Main Street at 9pm last night.

They fled in the direction of the Aldi car park, with a "large quantity of cash".

They are described as being tall, and were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Clane on 045 868 262

File image: RollingNews