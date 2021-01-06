K Drive

Listen: Govt. To Unveil Additional Covid 19 Restrictions This Afternoon.

A range of Covid 19 restrictions are due to be unveiled by the government shortly.

They include the closure of construction sites and schools for the rest of the month, with an exception for Leaving cert students who will attend 3 days a week.

Party leaders are also due to announce negative covid test requirements for people flying into Ireland and an end to the click and collect scheme being operated by retailers.

It comes as a record 921 covid patients are being treated in hospitals today.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the situation is very serious;

Labour's Education Spokesperson, Aodhan O Riordain says the proposal for a Leaving Cert students to attend school for three days a week is worth considering:

