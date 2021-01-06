Additional Level 5 Restrictions Unveiled Today.

Activity Guidance

Schools Closed until 1 Feb with some specific exceptions for final year Leaving Cert students, special education and specialised settings

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) The resumption of the ECCE programme is delayed until 1 Feb

Childcare Closed with exceptions for vulnerable children and children of essential workers

Construction Construction will close from 6pm on Friday 8 Jan, with limited exceptions

Retail Essential retail only. Click and collect from non-essential retail outlets will no longer be permitted after existing orders are fulfilled. Click and deliver will continue