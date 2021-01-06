Listen Live Logo

Listen: 7,836 New Cases Of Covid 19, 273 In Kildare, Reported - And 17 Deaths.

: 06/01/2021 - 18:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
health_protection_surveillance_centre_logo.png

A record 7,836 cases of Covid 19 have been reported today and 17 additional deaths.

2,263 of the cases are in Dublin, 273 in Kildare,  1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

954 Covid-19 patients are now in hospital, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, while 88 patients are in ICU.

Dr Catherine Motherway, former president of the Intensive Care Society, says hospitals may not be able to cope with a further surge in cases:

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 05Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 05Jan2021)

Ireland

7,836

819.1

39,005

Monaghan

275

1638.8

1,006

Louth

496

1528.5

1,970

Limerick

345

1252.4

2,441

Donegal

231

1052.8

1,676

Cavan

160

1013.4

772

Dublin

2,263

955.2

12,870

Sligo

93

866.7

568

Cork

1,373

815.9

4,429

Mayo

121

808.4

1,055

Meath

340

759.8

1,482

Kerry

235

721.7

1,066

Wexford

244

687.9

1,030

Clare

147

681.7

810

Carlow

86

665.7

379

Longford

78

650.8

266

Kildare

276

640.4

1,425

Kilkenny

85

633.9

629

Waterford

186

631.8

734

Offaly

135

628.5

490

Laois

107

606.9

514

Galway

178

509.6

1,315

Westmeath

123

503.5

447

Roscommon

25

480.3

310

Leitrim

24

477.5

153

Tipperary

113

391.7

625

Wicklow

97

381.3

543

 

Note to Editor

 

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

 

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results. 

 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (23/12/2020-06/01/2021)

 

Date reported

Reported Confirmed cases

Tests processed

Positive tests detected

Positivity rate

23/12/2020

-

22,884

1,269

5.5%

24/12/2020

922

21,416

1,643

7.7%

25/12/2020

1,019

11,999

1,207

10.1%

26/12/2020

1,293

3,536

343

9.7%

27/12/2020

744

9,405

1,178

12.5%

28/12/2020

764

13,805

2,007

14.5%

29/12/2020

1,546

17,484

2,867

16.4%

30/12/2020

1,720

26,312

4,371

16.6%

31/12/2020

1,620

27,389

5,621

20.5%

01/01/2021

1,754

20,846

4,553

21.8%

02/01/2021

3,394

28,545

6,486

22.7%

03/01/2021

4,692

20,571

5,199

25.3%

04/01/2021

6,110

19,869

4,427

22.3%

05/01/2021

5,325

28,368

6862

24.2%

06/01/2021

7,836

-

-

-

 

 

 

7-day incidence 650.9

 

5-day moving average 5,524

 

 

