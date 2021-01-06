Listen: 7,836 New Cases Of Covid 19, 273 In Kildare, Reported - And 17 Deaths.

A record 7,836 cases of Covid 19 have been reported today and 17 additional deaths.
2,263 of the cases are in Dublin, 273 in Kildare, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.
954 Covid-19 patients are now in hospital, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, while 88 patients are in ICU.
Dr Catherine Motherway, former president of the Intensive Care Society, says hospitals may not be able to cope with a further surge in cases:
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 05Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 05Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
7,836
|
819.1
|
39,005
|
Monaghan
|
275
|
1638.8
|
1,006
|
Louth
|
496
|
1528.5
|
1,970
|
Limerick
|
345
|
1252.4
|
2,441
|
Donegal
|
231
|
1052.8
|
1,676
|
Cavan
|
160
|
1013.4
|
772
|
Dublin
|
2,263
|
955.2
|
12,870
|
Sligo
|
93
|
866.7
|
568
|
Cork
|
1,373
|
815.9
|
4,429
|
Mayo
|
121
|
808.4
|
1,055
|
Meath
|
340
|
759.8
|
1,482
|
Kerry
|
235
|
721.7
|
1,066
|
Wexford
|
244
|
687.9
|
1,030
|
Clare
|
147
|
681.7
|
810
|
Carlow
|
86
|
665.7
|
379
|
Longford
|
78
|
650.8
|
266
|
Kildare
|
276
|
640.4
|
1,425
|
Kilkenny
|
85
|
633.9
|
629
|
Waterford
|
186
|
631.8
|
734
|
Offaly
|
135
|
628.5
|
490
|
Laois
|
107
|
606.9
|
514
|
Galway
|
178
|
509.6
|
1,315
|
Westmeath
|
123
|
503.5
|
447
|
Roscommon
|
25
|
480.3
|
310
|
Leitrim
|
24
|
477.5
|
153
|
Tipperary
|
113
|
391.7
|
625
|
Wicklow
|
97
|
381.3
|
543
Note to Editor
The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.
Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.
Reporting over latest 14-day period (23/12/2020-06/01/2021)
|
Date reported
|
Reported Confirmed cases
|
Tests processed
|
Positive tests detected
|
Positivity rate
|
23/12/2020
|
-
|
22,884
|
1,269
|
5.5%
|
24/12/2020
|
922
|
21,416
|
1,643
|
7.7%
|
25/12/2020
|
1,019
|
11,999
|
1,207
|
10.1%
|
26/12/2020
|
1,293
|
3,536
|
343
|
9.7%
|
27/12/2020
|
744
|
9,405
|
1,178
|
12.5%
|
28/12/2020
|
764
|
13,805
|
2,007
|
14.5%
|
29/12/2020
|
1,546
|
17,484
|
2,867
|
16.4%
|
30/12/2020
|
1,720
|
26,312
|
4,371
|
16.6%
|
31/12/2020
|
1,620
|
27,389
|
5,621
|
20.5%
|
01/01/2021
|
1,754
|
20,846
|
4,553
|
21.8%
|
02/01/2021
|
3,394
|
28,545
|
6,486
|
22.7%
|
03/01/2021
|
4,692
|
20,571
|
5,199
|
25.3%
|
04/01/2021
|
6,110
|
19,869
|
4,427
|
22.3%
|
05/01/2021
|
5,325
|
28,368
|
6862
|
24.2%
|
06/01/2021
|
7,836
|
-
|
-
|
-
7-day incidence 650.9
5-day moving average 5,524