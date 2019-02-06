The Eleven To Two Show

For The First Time Since 1989, There Will Be No Host Of The Oscars.

: 02/06/2019 - 11:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Oscars won't have a host this year for the first time in 30 years.

Instead, a number of celebrities - including Daniel Craig and Jennifer Lopez - will present parts of the Academy Awards later this month.

Kevin Hart was due to be this year's host - but pulled out after old homophobic tweets emerged.

