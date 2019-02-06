The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Plan To Build 5 Homes For Homeless Families Scrapped Over €600,000 Unit Cost.

: 02/06/2019 - 11:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

A plan to build five rapid build homes in Dublin city centre for homeless families is set to be abandoned.

It's after the city council was quoted construction prices of 600 thousand euro per home.

Construction was due to start this month in Temple Bar but the plan has been scrapped.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!