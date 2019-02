A Kildare student nominated for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

Mary Wilson Reilly has been recognised for the "exemplary volunteer work "she has carried out in her local community.

She is one of twenty finalists for the 2019 Spirit of Community Awards, the only all-Ireland youth initiative of its kind.

Mary has been nominated for her work with the Cara Projects in Kenya, the Holy Family Youth Group, Comhairle na nÓg and the local youth club Milltown Foróige.