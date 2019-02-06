The Eleven To Two Show

Nationwide Status Yellow Wind Warning Issued For Friday.

: 02/06/2019 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
wind_icon.jpg

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country on Friday.

The warning is valid from 6 o'clock in the morning, until 8 o'clock in the evening.

Met Eireann says it will be very windy throughout the day with a possibility of storm force winds along some coasts.

