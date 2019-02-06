The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Tusk Wonders What "Special Place In Hell Looks Like" For Those Promoting Brexit, Without A Plan.

The President of the European Council says he's been wondering what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit, without any plan to carry it out.

Donald Tusk says the EU 27 member states will make no new offer in the Brexit negotiations.

He was speaking following talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels on Irish and EU preparations in the event of a "no deal" scenario.

The Taoiseach is meeting the European Commission President and key Brexit negotiators this afternoon.

Donald Tusk had this message for those who promoted Brexit:

