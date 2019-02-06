Listen: Cllr. Says Bus Eireann Kilcock Service Not Fit For Purpose.

The enhanced "on paper" Route 115C in Kilcock is being described as "not fit for service".

Bus Eireann announced addition services in November.

Cllr. Paul Ward brought a motion to the Maynooth Municipal District meeting, asking for Kildare County Council to formally call on Bus Éireann to explain the ongoing issues with the 115

That motion passed, and all of the MD's councillors are now to travel to a meeting with the governing body, the National Transport Authority.

Cllr. Ward outlines the service issues highlighted on a local Facebook page.

