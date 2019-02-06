The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Mayo Firm Fined €500,000 Following Worker's Death At Quarry.

: 02/06/2019 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hsa_logo.png

A company in Co Mayo has been fined €500,000 after a worker died at a quarry.

The fine was imposed on Harrington Concrete and Quarries today at Castlebar Circuit Court for three separate breaches of health and safety legislation.

According to the Health and Safety Authority, the prosecution arose after a fatal accident on June 11th 2015 at Carrowscoilta Quarry in Ballyhaunis.

An employee of the company, Mr. Joseph Harrington, died when he fell into an inadequately guarded stone crusher at the quarry.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!