Mayo Firm Fined €500,000 Following Worker's Death At Quarry.

A company in Co Mayo has been fined €500,000 after a worker died at a quarry.

The fine was imposed on Harrington Concrete and Quarries today at Castlebar Circuit Court for three separate breaches of health and safety legislation.

According to the Health and Safety Authority, the prosecution arose after a fatal accident on June 11th 2015 at Carrowscoilta Quarry in Ballyhaunis.

An employee of the company, Mr. Joseph Harrington, died when he fell into an inadequately guarded stone crusher at the quarry.