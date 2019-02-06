Listen: 400,000 Green Cards Being Printed To Allow Irish Drivers Travel To NI.

400,000 green cards are being printed to allow Irish drivers to travel in Northern Ireland.

The cards will be given to motorists to confirm they have valid motor insurance in both jurisdictions in the event of a no deal Brexit.

UK motorists wishing to drive on Irish roads will also need similar documents.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been appearing before the Oireachtas Transport Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, to answer questions on the government’s preparedness in the event of a no deal Brexit.

He’s confirmed the green cards are being printed and will be mandatory:

Stock image.