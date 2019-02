The Metropolitan Police in London and West Ham are investigating Islamophobic abuse aimed at Mo Salah.

In a video posted to Twitter from Monday's game at the London Stadium, a supporter can be heard aiming the abuse at the Liverpool forward as he prepared to take a corner.

The Met have been made aware of the video, and are reviewing the footage but no arrests have yet been made.

West Ham themselves are examining the stadium's CCTV footage and working with the police to identify the perpetrator.