Listen: GPs Protest To Demand Increase In Investment In Primary Care.

Doctors are calling for more investment in the GP care system.

They're holding a protest outside Leinster House this afternoon calling for a reversal of funding cuts made during the recession.

The National Association of General Practitioners says 26 communities across Ireland are without a GP and 70 percent of practices outside of Dublin are too full to take on new patients.

Brid Walsh is Vice President of the NAGP and partner at a GP practice in Kerry, she says out of her class of 10, there are only 3 still practicing in Ireland:

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie