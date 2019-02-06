The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: GPs Protest To Demand Increase In Investment In Primary Care.

: 02/06/2019 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
nagp_protest_at_leinster_house_06_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

Doctors are calling for more investment in the GP care system.

They're holding a protest outside Leinster House this afternoon calling for a reversal of funding cuts made during the recession.

The National Association of General Practitioners says 26 communities across Ireland are without a GP and 70 percent of practices outside of Dublin are too full to take on new patients.

Brid Walsh is Vice President of the NAGP and partner at a GP practice in Kerry, she says out of her class of 10, there are only 3 still practicing in Ireland:

newstalk1440220.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!