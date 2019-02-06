Pre-Qualification Process For Kildare School Building To Re-Commence.

The board of a Kilcock school has, "following consideration of legal advice the school has, in consultation with the Department" of Education, decided to re-commence the pre-qualification process for contractors.

Planning permission for a new 16 classroom building for St. Joseph's National School was granted in October, 2015.

The pre-qualification process concluded last October.

Its outcome was challenge by "one of the unsuccessful parties"

The decision has now been taken to "cancel the pre-qualification process with a view to commencing a new process shortly. "

North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg says he has been advised that "when the new pre-qualification exercise has been successfully concluded, the project will then be progressed to tender stage. "

He adds he " would hold the Minister to account to fulfil his promise that the Department would remain in close contact with the school and its design team throughout the process to minimise the risk of any further delays. "