Listen: Coronavirus Packs To Be Delivered To GP Surgeries, From Tomorrow.

GP surgeries in Kildare are among those to which personal protective equipment packs are being sent, to prepare for any potential coronavirus outbreak here.

The HSE says distribution of the kits will begin tomorrow, with doctors being allocated 4 packs per clinic.

There are 43 GPs surgeries in Kildare.

The move comes as a third person in the UK has been diagnosed with the virus, while the death toll in China has risen to at least 560.

Joe Ryan, National Director of Services with the HSE, explains what doctors are being sent:

File image: RollingNews