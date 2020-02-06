Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Coronavirus Packs To Be Delivered To GP Surgeries, From Tomorrow.

: 02/06/2020 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

GP surgeries in Kildare are among those to which personal protective equipment packs are being sent, to prepare for any potential coronavirus outbreak here.

The HSE says distribution of the kits will begin tomorrow, with doctors being allocated 4 packs per clinic.

There are 43 GPs surgeries in Kildare.

The move comes as a third person in the UK has been diagnosed with the virus, while the death toll in China has risen to at least 560.

Joe Ryan, National Director of Services with the HSE, explains what doctors are being sent:

18coronagp.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!