Listen: Labour Criticises Larger Party Spending Promises.

Labour Criticises Larger Party Spending Promises.

02/06/2020
Ciara Plunkett
Labour has criticised the spending promises from most of the major political parties as the election draws to a close.

The party says it wouldn't promise tax cuts if part of the next government.

Labour's Aodhain O'Riordain says other parties are not being genuine when they say they can deliver both:

#GE2020

