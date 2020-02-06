Listen: PSNI Believe Bomb Plot Was Linked To Dissident Republican Opposition To Brexit.

Police believe a bomb destined to travel from Northern Ireland to Scotland last week was linked dissident republicans opposition to BREXIT.

Warning calls were placed on Friday saying a device was on a lorry due to cross the Irish Sea.

Major searches were sparked in Belfast docks but nothing was found.

A further tip-off saw police rule out up to 400 vehicles, before the explosives were found strapped to a trailer in Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke says the Continuity IRA was likely to blame for the BREXIT night plot.