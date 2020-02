3 Kildare town are featured in a Joe.ie list of the 22 most romantic places in Ireland, but one of them only scrapes in.

Pondi.com ranked the most internet searches for this like "flowers", "Valentine's Day" and "love".

They that Athlone is the most romantic town.

Newbridge and Naas weren't too far behind, in 4th and 5th.

Celbridge makes it in, just, in 20th place.