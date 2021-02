8,861 people in Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic, following another 47 new cases last night.

Nationally, there are 1,047 new cases and 35 deaths.

Kildare has the fourth highest number of cases of the virus, after Dublin, Cork and Limerick

Nationally, there have been 3,621 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 201,763 confirmed cases since February