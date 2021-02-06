Across The Years

The 14 Day Incidence Rate Of Covid 19 In Kildare Continues To Fall

: 06/02/2021 - 09:14
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The 14 day incidence rate of Covid 19 in Kildare now stands at 321.3 cases per 100,000 people.

715 people in the county were diagnosed with the virus in the two weeks to Wednesday

The national incidence rate is 369.0

 17,570 people across Ireland have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in that period.

 

