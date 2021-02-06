Across The Years

Paul Power

29 People Were Being Treated At Naas General Hospital For Confirmed Or Suspected Covid 19 Last Night

: 06/02/2021 - 09:22
Author: Ciarán Halpin
naas_general_hospital_sign_rollingnews.jpg

 

29 people were being treated at Naas General Hospital for confirmed or suspected Covid 19 last night

The HSE's latest up-date, as at 8pm last night, shows 27 people have been admitted with confirmed cases

This is consistent with the previous reporting period.

2 people have been admitted with suspected Covid.

There are 0 vacant general care beds there, an decrease from 12 in the previous 24 hours.

There are no vacant ICU beds.

8,861 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began last February.

