Athy Gardai Make One Arrest During A Search in North Kildare In Connection With A Burglary In Ballitore

: 06/02/2021 - 09:28
Author: Ciarán Halpin
quadbike.jpg
 
Gardai in Athy have arrested and charged one male in connection with a burglary in Ballitore.
 
Following a burglary in Ballitore on the 28th of January in which a quad bike was stolen,
 
Garda from Athy assisted by Athy detectives carried out a search in North Kildare on the 1st February.
 
During the search Gardai recovered 5 suspected stolen quads bikes and a vehicle believed to be used in the transport of quad bikes was also seized.
 
The man will appear before Naas District Court later this month.

