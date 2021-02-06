Across The Years

KCC Asked To Explore If Funding Is Available For Undergrounding Of Overhead Cables On Chapel Street In Ballymore Eustace

: 06/02/2021 - 10:21
Author: Ciarán Halpin
cables_pole_electricity.jpg

 

Kildare County Council have been asked to explore if there is any Government funding streams for which the undergrounding of overhead cables on Chapel Street in Ballymore Eustace would qualify.

FG Councillor Evie Sammon's motion will be debated at the Naas MD February meeting on Tuesday.

 

