It's been suggested pubs in England may not fully reopen until May.

The Prime Minister's promising to outline a roadmap for lifting the lockdown on the 22nd of February.

Boris Johnson's praised the success of the vaccine programme - but believes it's still too early to know for sure what will happen with restrictions.

But while the timescale for a return to pubs isn't clear, Sky's political correspondent Rob Powell reckons the plan itself is: