Gardai have fined a passenger at Dublin Airport after they found his essential worker letter to be false.

The man, who was travelling to Tenerife, produced documentation purporting to be from his employer stating he was required to travel abroad for work.

However when officers checked with the company they discovered the letter was fake - the man was fined 500 euro.

Gardai have issued around 375 fines at Dublin Airport in the past week to people going abroad for non-essential reasons.